GE2019: Four candidates will battle it out in Louth & Horncastle

Victoria Atkins has been warned she will face a battle retaining her seat as Louth and Horncastle MP in next month’s General Election.

That is the message from the Labour, Liberal Democrat, and Official Monster Raving Loony Party candidates as they look to end Conservative dominance of the seat, historically one of the safest in the country.

The deadline for candidate nominations closed last night (November 14), with four candidates confirmed to be contesting the seat.

Labour named Ellie Green as their candidate last week, following on from the announcement of Ross Pepper for the Liberal Democrats.

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party’s Peter Hill - standing under the name ‘The Iconic Arty-Pole’ is also contesting the seat for the third time in four years.

Conservative Victoria Atkins, a Home Office Minister, confirmed last week that she will defend the seat.

Labour’s Ellie Green grew up in Chapel St Leonards and went to Skegness Grammar School before graduating from the University of East Anglia with a degree in English Literature.

She moved to Louth and has worked locally as a library assistant, a retail assistant, a broadcaster, a proof-reader and as an accounting assistant for Oxfam. She stood as the Labour candidate for Louth St Mary’s ward in the 2019 district council elections.

Ms Green said: “I’ve seen the importance of a great NHS and education in our country, and I’ve seen how much better off our country is under a Labour government that properly looks after NHS hospitals, staff, patients, schools, teachers and pupils.

“I’ve seen the divisions caused in our society by Brexit and I want people to have a real choice: if we leave the EU, it should be with a deal that protects jobs, rights and the environment.”

Brexit could well be one of the key battlegrounds locally in the build up to the election with a big majority of people voting to leave the EU in a national referendum.

Liberal Democrats’ Ross Pepper said: “The people deserve the chance to reject the Tories’ damaging Brexit and a vote for the Liberal Democrats will be just that.

“I also continue to be concerned that Lincolnshire is being let down by this Conservative Government.”

Meanwhile, Ms Atkins recently launched her campaign in Louth where she told supporters that her priorities were:

l Getting Brexit done. She will continue her promise to deliver Brexit and get the best deal for the area.

l Fighting for improved health and social care, from safeguarding and investing in Louth Hospital to GP services and dentistry.

l Continuing campaigns for stronger flood defences, more school funding, improved broadband and protecting market towns and coastal interests.

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party’s Peter Hill is the current parish council chairman in Great Carlton, where he has lived for almost 20 years.

He said: “We need to reverse the privatisation of the health, care, police, ambulance, fire and prison services. I’ve actively supported the Fighting 4 Louth Hospital campaign from the beginning.”

Mr Hill also told the Leader of his support for renewable energy (tidal), increased manufacturing, support for the farming community, reduction of business rates, high speed broadband to all areas by fibre, increased state pension, free parking in town, the closure of tax loopholes and the banning of zero hours contracts.

• The Brexit Party has decided not contest Tory-held seats, while the likes of the Green Party and Lincolnshire Independents will not be standing.