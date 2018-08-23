GCSE Results: Staff proud of pupils at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, in Horncastle

Staff at QEGS are celebrating after a set of GCSE results which headteacher Heather Payne says students should be ‘justifiably proud of’.

Mrs Payne said: “Our Year 11 students have enjoyed success again this year with GCSE results of which they can be justifiably proud.

Morgan Hardisty who got an A in History is pictured with her History teacher Mr Wright. Picture: John Aron.

“Over 40% of the year group gained 5 or more grades at 7 or above or at A/A*; nearly three quarters of students earned their English Baccalaureate.

“However, excellent GCSE results do not happen by chance and come about through the hard work and commitment of staff and students along with unfailing support from home.

“Special mention should be made of Niamh Bradshaw, Charlotte Harvey, Lottie Hopwood, Ella Marshall, Holly Newton, David Scott, Hope Sidebottom, Alice Verdon and Adam Waters who achieved grade 7 or above (or A/A*) in each of their subjects.

“Whilst Vanessa Ankude, James Clay, Jabir Hussain, Aaron Marshall, Ella Pearson and Emily Smith achieved the same amazing standard in all but one of their subjects.

“This year the new GCSE grading system that uses numbers from 9 – 1 has been extended to most subjects with a few left using the old A* - G grades.

“Nationally only about 4% of students reach the new top grade ‘9’ so we are particularly proud and impressed to see so many of our students achieving this exceptionally high standard.

“It goes without saying that we are very proud of what all our students achieve and we are looking forward to welcoming many of them back to the sixth form in September.”