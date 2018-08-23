GCSE Results: Staff at Barnes Wallis Academy proud of students

Staff and students at Barnes Wallis Academy, in Coningsby/Tattershall, are celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results this year.

Emma Day, Principal at Barnes Wallis Academy, told students: “The GCSEs you have sat have been the hardest GCSEs in years.

Aaron Grantham, Safiyah Rashid and Max Weldon at Barnes Wallis Academy. EMN-180823-113755001

“We are incredibly proud of how you have all done.”

Chairman of Governers at the academy, Chris Blanchard, added: “We are really proud of the students, they have worked so hard.

“They are a real credit to the school.”

Mr Blanchard also praised the staff at the academy for supporting students.

Deimantas Useckas at Barnes Wallis Academy. EMN-180823-113806001

Under the new grading system, subjects have been marked from Grades 1-9, with a standard pass being a Grade 4 and a strong pass being a Grade 5.

There were a number of exceptional performances at Barnes Wallis Academy with Aaron Grantham getting an A* (equivalent to grade 8 and 9), three 7s (equivalent to an A), and a level 2 distinction in Business Studies, Safiyah Rashid got a 7 (equivalent to an A), 4bs (equivalent to grade 6 and 5), and 4cs (equivalent to grade 4), and Max Weldon got a 7 (equivalent to an A), five 6s (equivalent to a B), two 5s (equivalent to a B), and a level 2 distinction star, Georgia Reed got a 7 (equivalent to an A), three Bs (equivalent to grade 6 and 5), two 5s (equivalent to a B) and Luke Busbui got three 8s (equivalent to an A*), three 7s (equivalent to an A), a 6 (equivalent to a B) and a level 2 distinction star.