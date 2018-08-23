GCSE Results: Staff at Barnes Wallis Academy proud of students

Staff and students at Barnes Wallis Academy, in Coningsby/Tattershall, are celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results this year.
Emma Day, Principal at Barnes Wallis Academy, told students: “The GCSEs you have sat have been the hardest GCSEs in years.
“We are incredibly proud of how you have all done.”
Chairman of Governers at the academy, Chris Blanchard, added: “We are really proud of the students, they have worked so hard.
“They are a real credit to the school.”
Mr Blanchard also praised the staff at the academy for supporting students.
Under the new grading system, subjects have been marked from Grades 1-9, with a standard pass being a Grade 4 and a strong pass being a Grade 5.
There were a number of exceptional performances at Barnes Wallis Academy with Aaron Grantham getting an A* (equivalent to grade 8 and 9), three 7s (equivalent to an A), and a level 2 distinction in Business Studies, Safiyah Rashid got a 7 (equivalent to an A), 4bs (equivalent to grade 6 and 5), and 4cs (equivalent to grade 4), and Max Weldon got a 7 (equivalent to an A), five 6s (equivalent to a B), two 5s (equivalent to a B), and a level 2 distinction star, Georgia Reed got a 7 (equivalent to an A), three Bs (equivalent to grade 6 and 5), two 5s (equivalent to a B) and Luke Busbui got three 8s (equivalent to an A*), three 7s (equivalent to an A), a 6 (equivalent to a B) and a level 2 distinction star.