Gardens in bloom at Manor House

It might have been a rather grey afternoon but the Manor House gardens in Horncastle really were a riot of colour last Saturday.

Owners Michael and Marilyn Hieatt threw open the doors to welcome visitors as part of the National Garden Scheme, which raises money for charity.

Happy couple: Michael and Marilyn Hieatt in their gardens at the Manor House in Horncastle. Picture: John Aron.

And the Hieatt’s early informal Spring garden proved to be a success , attracting more than 130 visitors.

In addition, there were another 40 visitors in pre-arranged parties - meaning the numbers topped the 2017 figure.

Mr and Mrs Hieatt were delighted and will be sending well over £500 to the National Garden Scheme to hand on to charity.

In addition, teas were held in the nearby St Mary’s Church and raised a further £130 - this time for church funds.

One of the 130-plus visitors enjoys the views along a track lined with shrubs, trees and daffodils. Picture: John Aron.

Mr and Mrs Hieatt said they wanted to thank everyone who contributed to the successful event.