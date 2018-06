A very successful garden fete was held recently at Rand, hosted by Laura Ingall and Sam Roberts.

On display were vintage cars and buses, including a steam cultivating engine from the 1920s.

There was also a cake stall, ice cream truck, tombola and raffle tables, plus lots more activities.

The event raised £750 for the parish church of St Oswald.

Thanks go to everyone who supported in any way.

Photo John Edwards.