Future is bright for Horncastle dental practice

A Horncastle dentist which was at risk of closure just a year go due to a ‘staffing crisis’ has bounced back - and has been able to take on new patients.

Kordel House Dental Practice, formerly MyDentist, faced closure in 2018 because the practice was unable to recruit new dentists.

All smiles at Kordel House Dental Practice.

This lead to reduced appointment availability.

Now, after husband and wife duo Dr Smitha Susan Mathew and Dr Manu Cherian orchestrated a buy-out of the business a year ago, the practice has happily announced that it has been able to ‘overcome the dentist recruitment crisis’.

Dr Cherian said: “We cannot believe that it’s almost a year since we acquired the practice in Horncastle which was about to shut down due to dentist recruitment issues.

“We were able to open up our NHS waiting list last year, and more than 250 new patients were registered, thereby providing better access to people in Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and surrounding villages.

“We’re also now able to offer a wide range of private dental treatments that were not previously available at the practice, such as Invisalign, dental implants and anti-wrinkle treatments.”

Although set in the Lincolnshire Wolds, staff at Kordel House don’t see themselves as just a rural dentists.

Dr Cherian continued: “We like people to see ourselves as a modern dental practice offering cutting-edge, affordable dentistry.

“Our ethos is to provide family-oriented, gentle and caring dentistry to people in Lincolnshire.

“We are also one among the few dentist-owned practices in the area, which boosts patient confidence and comfort as they’re able to see the same dentist each time they visit us.”

Staff have also implemented a number of changes to help keep the practice at the cutting-edge of dentistry - and to improve patient experience.

Dr Cherian said: “Over the last year, we have invested heavily in digitalising the practice, with further improvements to both surgeries planned in April 2019.

“We are aiming to be a fully digital practice by investing in dental scanners to avoid the messy dental impressions.

“We have also made the practice more accessible with a fully-functional and responsive website for our old and new patients to contact us through.”

• Call the dental practice on 01507 211833 or visit their wesbite: www.kordelhousedentalpractice.co.uk