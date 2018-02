Life is not always purr-fect ..even for cats.

An eagle-eyed Horncastle News reader spotted this cat waiting patiently in the main bus shelter in the town’s Market Place.

Cat is joined by another bus user.

Perhaps it was just ‘fe-line’ rough or perhaps it was waiting for the bus to Purr-th! Any delays could have been a catastrophe!

There again, this furry feline could even have been sheltering from the bad weather. After all, it has been raining cats and dogs. Meow about that!