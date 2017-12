It was smiles all round at the Royal Oak, Tattershall Bridge last week.

Landlady Paula Schofield, along with regulars Marie. Christine and Elaine, handed over £2,381 to ambucopter volunteer Roland Johns.

The money, which was the proceeds of a recent Gala Night, will pay for one sortie by the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance helicopter.

Photo By Oscarpix Imaging.