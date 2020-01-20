Fundraising appeal after church tower collapses in High Toynton

Police officers and firefighters were called to High Toynton yesterday (Sunday) after a church tower collapsed.

The tower of St John the Baptist Church collapsed suddenly on Sunday morning.

The scene at High Toynton yesterday (Sunday). Picture: Horncastle Police.

Horncastle Police tweeted: “We have been supporting the community of High Toynton with Horncastle firefighters after the collapse of the church tower.

“No injuries to report thankfully and we will be supporting the community with regular 24 hours checks of the site.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, Marc Jones, also tweeted: “What a terrible shock for the whole community.

“Glad that everyone is safe but what a sad sight to see.”

A JustGiving page has been set up by Robert Tomkinson to raise money to rebuild the church tower.

Robert said: “On Sunday, January 19, the tower of St John the Baptist church in High Toynton collapsed, taking down almost 150 years of history. Thankfully no one was hurt.

“The rest of the building is still standing - but the challenge of rebuilding starts now and the village will need all the help it can get!

“We don’t know how much we will need at this stage but the final figure will no doubt be very high - all money raised here will go to the High Toynton Village Fund.

“The church is the heart of village life (and the only community building left after the bus stop!). It hosts church services and music nights throughout the year.

“If you have any connection to High Toynton - we need your help!

“There is so much history behind this wonderful building. There has been a church on this site since the 13th century and High Toynton is one of only 14 villages in the UK to be ‘doubly thankful’ - with everyone who fought in both World Wars returning home.

“This fundraising target will be updated once the full costs of rebuilding are known - but any money you can give will help.”

To donate, click here