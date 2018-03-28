Fundraiser Ruby’s sale in aid of good cause

A Woodhall Spa woman is nearing the end of her dedicated fundraising for a life-saving charity - but not before a final push to clear out her garage of items.

Ruby Salmon has spent two decades at car boot and garage sales in aid of the Lincolnshire and Nottinghshire Air Ambulance.

To boost her fundraising efforts, Ruby has organised a garage sale which will take place this Saturday (March 31) and Sunday (April 1).

Ruby told the News she started fundraising on her golden wedding anniversary - about 20 years ago.

She decided to fund raise for the Air Ambulance because she describes it as such an important asset for the entire county.

She said: “It (the Air Ambulance) is most important and we need it to stay.

“It makes a big difference to a person’s life.

“You never know when you might need it yourself.”

As well as attending events, Ruby also regularly donates items to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance shop in Wragby.

The sale over the Easter weekend will be held at her Woodhall Spa home, at 18 Albany Road.

It will take place between 10am and 3pm on both days.

Goods for sale will include household items, as well as garden items - including various bulbs for planting.

Ruby said: “There will be something for everyone.”