Fundraiser inspired by loss of baby son

A Tattershall woman is determined to help raise awareness of a charity which supported her after the sudden death of her son.

Nicole Rolls will be joined by her partner Shane Chamberlain, and her parents Karen and Nick Rolls on a charity 10-mile walk this weekend in aid of The Lullaby Trust.

The charity raises awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and offers emotional support for bereaved families.

The inspiration behind the fundraiser is Nicole’s son Archie, who was just over a year old when he passed away in September 2016.

Nicole said: “We were at a friend’s birthday party the day before.

“There was nothing wrong with him, but he had a bit of a temperature.

“We got up in the night to see his sister who was six weeks old at the time.

“We found him unresponsive.”

Nicole called the emergency services but sadly nothing could be done to save Archie.

She said: “We want to raise awareness, and to help fund vital research to try and help support other families who have gone through this.

“You just don’t expect it to happen to you.”

“We got a lot of support from Lullaby Trust.

“It is still quite a raw and difficult subject.”

After climbing Mount Snowdon last year and raising about £600 for The Lullaby Trust, Nicole is looking forward to her next fundraiser.

Nicole and her family/friends will be walking from New York to Woodhall Spa on Saturday, November 3.

She added that anyone is welcome to join them on the walk, and for details they should message Nicole Rolls on Facebook.

To date, they have raised almost £1,000 on Nicole’s JustGiving page, but their target is £2,500.Nicole would also like to thank two Horncastle businesses - The Ship Inn and Wisby Butchers for their support.

She said: “It means a great deal to me that local businesses are getting involved.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/archiejohn