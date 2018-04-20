Fundraiser at Stanhope Hall for parent and toddler group

A Horncastle parent and toddler group is going from strength to strength - and is certainly helping new families settle in the town.

Tiny Tots was formed in the 1980s and is based at the town’s Methodist Church.

This cheeky little Batman loves sessions at Tiny Tots.

Sessions are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9.45 -11.15 am.

Secretary Gemma Smith said: “If anyone wants to attend a session, they don’t have to book, they can just come along.

“We charge £1 per family for a session, which includes a hot drink for mum/dad/grandparent - and a healthy fruit snack for the children.

“Our fruit is purchased locally from Lewy’s and we are very lucky as the Lincolnshire Co-Op in Horncastle donate four pints of milk and a punnet of grapes to us each week.

Yippee... Tots take to the slide at the group.

“We are a self-funded group, run by local mums, and we are always looking for new people to help us with the running of the group. “

Gemma went on to say Tiny Tots has helped many new parents form long-lasting friendships.

She added: “We have mums who have brought two or three children and we have also mums who are new to the area and we offer a really friendly and safe environment.”

• Tiny Tots will be holding a major fundraiser this Saturday (April 21) with a nearly new sale at Stanhope Hall from 10am to 12 noon.

Yummy... Fresh fruit is served at the Tiny Tots meetings.

All proceeds will go to Tiny Tots funds.

Admission is £1 and refreshments will be available.