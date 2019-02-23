Funding will support vital work of Horncastle-based charity

The Horncastle-based LIVES charity has been awarded £3,000 from the TSB.

The money will be used to fund a project to teach CPR training in schools.

The aim is to train young people to help local people suffering a cardiac arrest and give them the confidence to perform CPR correctly.

The Fund is part of TSB’s Local Charity Partnership programme which the Bank has set up to help community based charities across the UK.

Through the Local Community Fund, TSB is donating £150k, in grants of between £1,000 and £3,000, to help local charities pursue projects that are designed to support people in their community.

Bola Gibson, Head of Community at TSB, said: “TSB is all about people helping people.

“LIVES is a fantastic charity that makes a huge difference to lots of people in the local area and I’m delighted we’ve been able to support their valuable work with this donation.”