Funding for project to help women

A new grant scheme has been launched to help disadvantaged women in the UK attain their career ambitions and become financially independent.

The money is being made available through Futures For Women, the educational and training charity set up by North Willingham woman Jessie Boucherett in the 19th Century.

Established in 1859, the charity has a long history of supporting women into employment.

The charity is now looking to change direction on how it helps.

They are seeking to part-fund a project led by a partner organisation and have up to £30,000 available over two years (2019/20 and 2020/21).

The project should help disadvantaged women gain paid employment, but how this support is offered, the location and the type of employment attained is flexible.

Expressions of interest in working with them are invited from UK registered charities, with details of the proposed project, including target beneficiaries, set out in no more than 500 words.

In addition, an outline budget should be provided.

Send expressions of interest to the secretary, Jane Hampson by Friday, November 9.

Email futuresforwomen@btinternet.com.

For information about the charity, its history and most recent work, visit www.futuresforwomen.org.uk