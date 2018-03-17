Funding available to groups in Lincolnshire

Yorkshire Bank has announced the extension of a deadline for funding available to Lincolnshire groups entering the Spirit of the Community Awards 2018.

The deadline has been extended to Tuesday April 3, to give more time to apply.

The Bank has also announced it will present one of the successful organisations with a Special Recognition Award, worth an additional £5,000.

Now in its sixth year, the 2018 Awards will take the total donated to community groups across the UK to more than £1 million.

The Bank makes donations to recognise and support community projects which are going the extra mile. Registered charities and not for profit organisations are invited to enter their projects into the awards scheme under one of three categories:

1) projects which help people to have a healthy relationship with money

2) projects which help people to improve their local environment

3) projects which help people into employment.

The awards are open to a range of initiatives across the third sector which can demonstrate support for the local community. This could include projects helping to upskill people for the workplace, ventures promoting healthy relationships with money or schemes aiming to protect the environment.

Debbie Crosbie, Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks Chief Operating Officer and Chair of the Yorkshire and Clydesdale Bank Foundation, said: “We want to maximise the opportunity for registered charities and not for profit community groups to apply for awards which could make a real difference to their local communities.”

Five projects will be selected in each of the three categories and all 15 winners will be awarded £5,000 each. Yorkshire Bank’s sister organisation, Clydesdale Bank, will also award £75,000 to support local projects in Scotland as part of the programme.

They too will make a Special Recognition Award.

This brings the total funds available for community initiatives up and down the country to £160,000.