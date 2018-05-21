Fun in the sun at Tattershall Castle

Glorious sunshine attracted many knights and princesses to Tattershall Castle for a special activity day.

More than 1,100 visitors got out the sunscreen for the event, which saw children gaining free entry when visiting in their best costumes.

Knights and Princesses event at Tattershall Castle EMN-180514-094249001

The trail asked the explorers to help the brave Princess Winifred find eight parts of her armour left around in the great tower and to discover her sword’s name.

To truly get the feeling of days gone by visitors also had the opportunity to play some medieval games and dress up as a Lord or a Lady.

The castle’s next event is ‘From Dangerous to Delicious’ with medieval reenactment, from May 26 to May 30.

