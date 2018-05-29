Fun for everyone at Snipe Dales open day

There is something for everyone this weekend at a popular visitor attraction near Horncastle.

Snipe Dales Country Park is hosting an open day this Saturday, June 2, from 10am to 4pm.

Refreshments, plants for sale, face painting and other wildlife themed activities will be running throughout the day - but there are also timed events.

Lovers of the great outdoors can enjoy a nine-and-a-half mile walk, setting off from the car park at 10am.

Walkers are expected to return at about 2.30pm.

Youngsters can create their very own shelter from 10.30am, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

From noon, there will be the chance to explore Snipe Dales - you never know what you aquatic life you could find thriving in the streams.

At 1.30pm, there is the chance to join a warden for a guided walk.

The walk will focus on wildlife and also the management of the precious habitats within Snipe Dales Country Park.

All day parking is available for £1.

• The open day comes as part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival.

For more, click here