Fun for all the family at the Wragby Show

A full day of action is promised once again at the annual Wragby Show and Country Fayre.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, September 2 at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho.

The main ring attractions include the Savage Skills Ultimate Air Show and the Bob Hogg Sheepdog Display.

As always, there will be a wide range of other attractions, including vintage vehicles, children’s entertainment, trade stands and horticultural displays.

For animal lovers, there will be a horse show, including heavy horses and driving, as well as cattle, sheep and rare breeds.

Admission is £7 for adults and £3 for children

Limited main ring parking costs £5, plus the occupants.

The show will be open from 9am to 5.30pm; for more information visit wragbyshow.com or call 01673 857483.