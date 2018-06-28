Fun event at Tattershall school

Coningsby and Tattershall Lions are set to host a fun day at Barnes Wallis Academy this weekend.

The summer fun day and children’s sports day will take place this Saturday, June 30, at the school in Butts Lane, Tattershall.

From 1pm to 4pm, there will be fun and games for the whole family.

Medals will be awarded to all children that take part in various sporting activities.

There will also be a barbecue, tombola, cakes and drinks, and stalls benefitting local causes.

Organisers promise fun and enjoyment for the whole community.

Entry is free.

• The event has been organised by Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club, with help from Woodhall Spa Rotary Club.

To find out more, search for Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club on Facebook.