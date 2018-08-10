Fun dog show at Ranby to support charity

If you have a pooch you would like to show off to the world and at the same time help a good cause, then The Ranby Fun Dog Show is for you.

In aid of The Guide Dogs for The Blind and Ranby Church, the event will take place on August 18 on ‘the village green’ at Ranby, starting at 1pm.

The show is open to any variety of dog and will feature many different classes to suit all types of dog and owner, with rosettes for the top three dogs in each class.

There will also be a fun agility competition, allowing owners and dogs to show off their paces.

A tombola will also be running and for those who get hungry and thirsty, the famous ‘Ranby Teas’ will be served in the Stables Garden, which is part of the National Gardens Scheme and will also be open on the day for visitors.

There is ample free parking and signposting from the B1225 .