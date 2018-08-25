Fun dog show at Jubilee Park

A charity dog show will be held in Woodhall Spa next weekend.

Bark In The Park will be held in Jubilee Park on Sunday, September 2.

Entries are from 10am, and judging will take place from 11am.

Entry for each category in the dog show is priced at £2.

Visitors can test their dogs skills with have a go agility. Trainer Peta Brandwood from Peta4Dogs will be on hand to offer assistance and tips.

There will also be the chance to browse trade stalls.

Fantastic prizes will be on offer for dogs and their handlers.

Dogs can be entered in Best Puppy, Waggiest Tail, Most Handsome Dog, Best Juniour Handler, Dog Most Like Their Owner, Golden Oldie, Best Rescue.Prettiest Bitch, Best Fancy Dress and Best In Show.

Proceeds from Bark In The Park dog show will go to Jubilee Park, in Woodhall Spa.