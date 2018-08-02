Full steam ahead for Dogdyke Pumping Station open day

Dogdyke Pumping Station is holding an open day this Sunday, August 5 - and you are all invited!

The station will be open to the public from 12pm to 4.30pm.

It is located east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road.

Visitors will be wowed by a unique 1856 Bradley and Craven beam engine in steam, and the Lincoln built Ruston and Hornsby 7XHR diesel, installed in 1940, will also be running throughout the day.

An added attraction on the day is that Janice Nickolls will be demonstrating spinning with wool from her herd of Longwool Sheep.

Refreshements will be served in the cottage, including homemade cakes.

The updated museum will also be open, showcasing the history of the site and the people who lived and worked there.

Admission is free and donations are welcome towards the continuing preservation of the engines and buildings.

For more information, call Chris Page on 01522 683755 or visit www.dogdyke.com