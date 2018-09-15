Full steam ahead at Dogdyke Pumping Station

Dogdyke Pumping Station is holding an open day today (Saturday, September 15) - and you are all invited.

The station will be open to the public from 12pm to 4.30pm.

It is opening as part of the Heritage Open Days festival, which ends on Sunday, September 16.

In honour of the annual festival, there will be a special display by the Horncastle Art Group including live painting onsite.

Visitors can also be wowed by the beam engine in steam and the Ruston and the Hornsby 7XHR.

There is no admission fee and there are plenty of places to park at the station.

Dogdyke Pumping Station is located east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road.