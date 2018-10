Police are appealing for information after a ‘large quantity of diesel’ was stolen from parked HGVs earlier this week.

PCSO Nicola Stuchfield said: “We have had a report of theft of fuel from C&G Concrete at Kirkby on Bain.

“A large quantity of diesel was taken from four HGVs which were parked at the location.

“If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 45 of 15/10/18.

“Alternatively call crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Thank you.”