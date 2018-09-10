Frustrated drivers complain about more roadworks in Horncastle

Frustrated drivers took to social media today (Monday) to complain about MORE roadworks in Horncastle.

Contractors started work on the latest phase of the West Street improvement scheme.

The work is now focused on improvements to the junction of West Street, Lincoln Road and Langton Hill.

As part of the work - which has been reported in the News for several weeks - Langton Hill will be closed.

There is no access either from the A158 into West Street - except for residents and other people with passes.

There have been reports that several vehicles - including HGV’s - have been performing U-turns on Langton Hill due to the closure.

Some drivers have complained about a lack of road signs.

The suggested diversion involves a lengthy route.

That has sparked concerns that many vehicles will will use Thimbleby and Thimbleby Hill instead.

It’s also thought drivers will opt to use Accommodation Road and Prospect Street to access the town centre - because of the restricted access to West Street.

Several people have complained about safety in residential areas like Accommodation Road and Prospect Street.

Meanwhile, problems have been caused by two other sets of temporary lights in the town - one on Louth Road and the other on Spilsby Road.

There have been complaints that the lights on Louth Road were not functioning properly this morning - for the second week running.

• Langton Hill could be closed until December to allow work to be completed.

Apart from the junction improvements, Anglian Water is also putting in drains as part of a major new housing development.

• Buses in Horncastle are continuing to use temporary stops.

Passengers are advised to check with bus companies for full details.