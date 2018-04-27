From Tattershall to NASA’s Space Camp...

Two lucky students from Tattershall’s Barnes Wallis Academy have returned from the trip of a lifetime after they visited the NASA Space Camp in Alabama.

Lucy O’Sullivan and Erwin Polewacz were selected for the trip after taking part in a series of challenges and interviews held at the Academy.

The students had the opportunity to work alongside other space cadets as they were given an insight into the history of space exploration and a glimpse into the future of space technology.

Erwin, who is in Year 9, said: “I’ve learnt so much, seen so many new things and made loads of new friends.

“This has been the best week of my life. I know that I wouldn’t have had this amazing opportunity if it wasn’t for the Academy!”

Lucy, who is in Year 10, said: “The trip has allowed me to learn more about a subject you wouldn’t normally focus on during everyday school lessons.

“From building and testing our own rockets, to piloting a space shuttle simulation, this has definitely been an experience that I would take part in all over again!”

The incredible experience is one of just one of many once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that the Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), is able to offer.

It is the third consecutive year students from Barnes Wallis have been selected to attend the Space Camp with help from the DRET Inspiration Fund, the Barnes Wallis Foundation, Woodhall Spa Rotary Club, and Horncastle Health and Wellbeing Fund.

Emma Day, Principal at the Academy, said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for our students. They have been encouraged to step outside their comfort zones, whilst enriching their learning and inspiring them to achieve their personal best.

“Lucy and Erwin both deservedly earned their Space Camp Wings after proving themselves to be able to communicate, work as part of a team, solve problems and learn new skills. This was an experience like no other. I know that this has encouraged them to aim high and strive for success in all they do.”