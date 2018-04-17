Freemasons hand over cash to Lincolnshire organisations

Freemasons from Horncastle, Skegness and Spilsby presented cheques of £500 each to The United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust.

The beneficiaries were Breast Care Clinic, The Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, The Horncastle History and Heritage Society, Horncastle World War 1 Festival committee, and a bridge over the River Bain.

The presentation took place at the Masonic Centre in Horncastle.

Guests were informed of the extent of Masonic donations to local and national charities and were given a tour of the Lodge premises.