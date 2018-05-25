Free sessions as top fitness trainers visit Louth leisure centre

Two of the world’s best fitness instructors are coming to Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre – and you are invited to join them for the ultimate class experience.

Les Mills – one of the top brands on the market today – is bringing a free Master Class to the centre on Wednesday evening (May 30).

And on their way to give you a flavour of the very best are trainers Marcus Benson-Day and Justin Riley.

Marcus joined the Les Mills trainer team in 2010 and is an International trainer and presenter in BODYPUMP, SPRINT, THE TRIP, Les Mills GRIT and CXWORX.

With a passion for health and fitness and prior to his Les Mills career, Marcus played football at a professional level for Northampton Town Football Club and represented England under 15s and under 17s.

Meanwhile Justin Riley joined the Les Mills trainer team in 2007. He is an International trainer and presenter in BODYPUMP, BODYCOMBAT and CXWORX.

Justin, who is a real advocate of health and fitness, said: “I absolutely love my profession and feel privileged to be in a position which enables me to help others get fitter, healthier and happier.”

The free classes are as follows and booking is essential:

• 5:00-5:30pm – BODYCOMBAT - Justin

• 5:45-6:15pm – BODYPUMP - Marcus

• 6:30-7:00pm - Les Mills Experience Talk – Marcus & Justin

• 7:15-7:45pm - CXWORX - Justin

• 8:00-8:30pm - GRIT - Marcus

To book, contact the Meridian Leisure Centre on 01507 607650. Members can book online as usual.