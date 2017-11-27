Free parking a boost for Christmas Market

Organisers of Horncastle’s Christmas Market will be hoping for bumper crowds at this year’s event after securing a free parking.

The free parking follows successful talks with East Lindsey District Council and Tesco.

Initially, it was thought people would only be able to park for free at The Wong.

Now, that has been extended to St Lawrence Street and Bain car parks.

The town’s Festival Committee chairman Brian Burbidge described the free parking as a ‘fantastic boost’ for the event on Sunday December 10 and thanked everyone involved in the decision making process.

Mr Burbidge, who also chairs the town council, said: “Free parking will make a big difference, especially at all three car parks owned by the district council.

“It is what we wanted and it should help attract a lot more people.”

The market is one of the most popular attractions in the area and following last year’s success it will again feature a Victorian theme,

Mr Burbidge said: “We have requested stall holders, entertainers and local businesses who are open to adopt this theme wherever possible.

“There will be competitions for the best dressed visitor in Victorian costume, best dressed stall holder in Victorian costume and best dressed shop window with a Victorian theme.”

The event, supported by local businesses, will take place in the Market Place and surrounding streets which will be closed to traffic.

Bookings have been taken for over 80 stalls selling a variety of goods. Entertainment will be provided on the main stage in the Market Place, and street performers will be roaming around the town.

Included in the entertainment are children’s rides, a Santa’s Grotto, The Dream Belles tribute group, stilt walkers, Morris dancers, a balloon twist and shape, choirs and Horncastle Young Stagers - with organisers promising ‘something for everyone.’

Posters and a free booklet will be available promoting the event. Road closures will be between 6am and 6pm.