Lincolnshire Sensory Services are running regular ‘Hear to Help’ drop-in sessions in Horncastle to help people suffering from hearing loss.

Sessions are free, and are held twice a month at Ancaster Court on The Wong.

Help and advice is on offer, and staff can also ‘retube’ NHS hearing aids and replace batteries.

This month’s sessions will be held on Monday, February 12, and Monday, February 26 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.