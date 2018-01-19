Free guide a welcome addition to Rasen walking routes

A new walking leaflet has been published to get families and casual walkers out and about.

The Rasen Round has been devised and printed by the Market Rasen Walkers are Welcome group and is available to pick up free at the town’s library, Rasen Hub and the tourist information room in Jossals cafe and bistro on Queen Street.

It will also soon be available from dispensers at the Willingham Road picnic area and the forestry gate on the Tealby Road, alongside its popular companion ‘Walking in Willingham Woods’.

“This is an easy and varied walk starting and ending in the Market Square and is mostly on footpaths and tracks which can be enjoyed by all the family,” said Market Rasen Walkers Are Welcome chairman, Gary Beighton.

The Rasen Round is an easy to follow route, which would take around two and a half hours at a leisurely pace.

However, for the more ambitious walker, there is the opportunity to extend the route to The Viking Way.

“Our hope is to encourage more people to explore our delightful local countryside without getting lost,” added Paul Hiley, who has helped to develop the project.

“As the days get longer, the walk will provide a healthy and enjoyable morning’s activity, with a possible coffee stop at a cafe around half way.

“Our earlier leaflet ‘Walking in Willingham Woods’ has reached 6,000 visitors over two years and we hope this companion guide will prove as popular.

“Walkers are Welcome exists to make walkers welcome in our locality and we are grateful to the Forestry Commission for its co-operation and Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service for its funding.

“We would remind walkers they walk at their own risk and special care is needed in the woods with forestry operations underway.”

New members to the Walkers Are Welcome group are always welcome.

Organisers can be reached via the WAW website (www.waw-rasen.org) or Facebook.