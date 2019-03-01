Free gadget help for the sight impaired

Visually impaired people in this area are being invited to check if they are eligible for a free specially adapted audio device from a leading blind charity.

British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) provides a range of equipment all designed with blind and partially sighted people in mind.

The equipment is given free of charge to those who meet BWBF’s criteria.

The charity, which celebrated its 90th year in service last year, provide devices such as CD players, digital radios, USB players and much more.

Everything is designed with tactile controls, enabling someone with sight loss to use them easily and independently.

All equipment is delivered to the home by a volunteer who sets it all up and provides support in using it.

Ongoing support is also offered.

For details call 01283 790208 or email sophie@blind.org.uk