Free family fun day in Horncastle for LIVES

A Horncastle-based fitness instructor has organised a family fun day to raise vital funds for LIVES - and she’d like to see lots of faces there.

The free family fun day has been organised by Sarah Marwood, who teaches classes at QEGS, in Horncastle.

Sarah usually organises a charity event once a year, and decided that this year she would do something a bit different in aid of LIVES, which is based in Horncastle.

The fun day will be held at Horncastle Community Centre on Sunday, July 29, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Families are invited to bring a picnic and enjoy the day of fun.

Sarah will be leading Zumba, Clubbercise, combat and kick-boxing classes, and hopes to be joined by other fitness instructors on the day.

There will also be refreshments, including cakes kindly donated by Greggs, in Skegness, and a raffle will be held.

On why Sarah wanted to raise money for LIVES, she said: “You never know when someone might need them.

“Come along and support LIVES.

“It is nice that they are there for people.”

The family fun day is free, but Sarah and fellow organisers will have LIVES donation buckets.