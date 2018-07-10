Free business advice clinic coming to Woodhall Spa

A free drop-in clinic offering business and financial advice for Woodhall Spa businesses will take place in the village next week.

Accountants from Duncan & Toplis will be at the Golf Hotel, in Woodhall Spa on Thursday, July 19, from 3pm to 8pm.

Businesses and members of the public can book 20-minute slots with experts, or drop in on the day.

Director at Duncan & Toplis, Michele Coe-Baxter, said: “After our first drop-in Clinic in Horncastle helped scores of business owners and individuals last month, we’re bringing our team to Woodhall.

“We’re delighted to be bringing our drop-in clinics to towns and villages across the county as a way of giving business owners, entrepreneurs or startups in rural areas a helping hand.

“Woodhall Spa is a lovely village full of new and established businesses, but its location means that it’s not always so easy to learn best practice from other companies and to informally chat with business advisers - we’re hoping that this clinic can address that.

“Whether you’ve got specific accountancy questions or just need some advice or reassurance on business matters or personal taxation, come along and drop-in.”

The Woodhall Spa clinic can help people with queries about accounts, bookkeeping, inheritance, digital accountancy, payroll, probate, succession planning and VAT.

• To book an appointment at the drop-in clinic, call 0808 1691 196 or visit www.duntop.co.uk/events