Four men admit cash machine theft in Holton le Clay

Four men today admitted charges arising out of an incident in which an ATM was ripped from the wall of a convenience store at Holton le Clay.

Thomas Boswell, 32, of French Street, Bentley, Doncaster, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to burglary of the McColls store in Louth Road, Holton le Clay on October 11 this year.

The scene of the ATM theft in Holton le Clay on Friday morning (October 11).

Boswell together with Ashley Squires, 36, of Huthwaite Lane,Old Blackwell, Alfreton; Alan Pearson, 33, of Tolney Lane, Newark; and Jordan Herring, 38, of The Homestead, Bentley, Doncaster; each admitted aggravated vehicle taking and Pearson admitted a charge of assaulting an emergency worker on the same day.

Squires, Pearson and Herring each pleaded guilty to burglary at a previous hearing before Lincoln Magistrates when Pearson also admitted criminal damage to a police car.

Recorder Simon King remanded all four in custody and the hearing was adjourned for sentence on November 26.

The charges follow an incident in which a JCB was used to rip a cash machine from the wall of the store in the early hours of the morning.

The ATM was loaded into a transit van and driven off. Police called to the scene were involved in a pursuit which resulted in a police car being rammed before the four men were arrested.