Four Hemingby neighbours celebrate lottery win

Four neighbours from Hemingby are ending their week on a high after they won the People’s Postcode Lottery Daily Prize today (Friday).

The winners, who live on LN9 5QF, each picked up a cheque for £1,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: “I’m thrilled for all of our winners in Hemingby – what a great start to weekend!

“I hope they have a great time spending their prize money and treating themselves. Sign up now and you could be winning next.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £350 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A number of local causes have benefitted from the money raised, and the next opportunity to apply for funding will be in January.

