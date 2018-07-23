Four-car collision on A158 near Goltho

A four-car collision which resulted in one vehicle rolling over took place on the A158, near Goltho, on Saturday morning (July 21).

Lincolnshire Police say the incident, 164 of July 21, was reported at 10.35am.

It involved three vehicles and took place at the Goltho turn off on the A158.

Police say that those involved suffered serious injuries, but nothing life threatening or life changing.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say that crews from Lincoln North and Market Rasen were called to the scene, and the RTC involved two Vauxhall Astras and two Vauxhall Zafiras.

The Fire and Rescue service say firefighters used hyrdaulic cutting equipment to release one male driver and one female passenger from one of the Astras.

Crews also made both Zafiras safe.