Former Horncastle MP to open physio extension

A physiotherapy and personal training business will welcome former Horncastle MP and Father of the House of Commons, Sir Peter Tapsell, to open their new extension on Saturday (January 27).

Sir Peter will visit Willow House Physiotherapy and Personal Training in Tattershall Road, Billinghay.

It was set up by husband and wife team, Richard and Mary Simpson in 2013 after Richard left the RAF.

The couple have recently added an enlarged gymnasium for personal training, an extra clinic room, and enhanced reception.

The practice has built up quickly over the last four years, and Mary has now left her position as Physiotherapy Team Leader at RAF Cranwell where she has worked for 25 years, to concentrate on developing the Willow House clinic.

The team of four physiotherapists provide a range of treatments including manual ‘hands on’ therapy, acupuncture, exercise therapy and rehabilitation.

The team has been getting excellent results in rehabilitating clients who have undergone orthopaedic surgery such as hip and knee replacements.

One physiotherapist specialises in neurology and also provides vestibular physiotherapy, which is effective in reducing dizziness, vertigo and associated falls and improving quality of life in people with disorders involving balance mechanisms.

This is understood to be the only Physiotherapy clinic offering this service in the area.

Willow House has a fully staffed reception area, and will offer a warm welcome for all of their clients.