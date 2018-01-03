Former business owner’s funeral is next week

The funeral of a former business owner with strong Horncastle and Louth links will be held next Wednesday (January 10).

Peter Joseph Roberts had a local bakers/confectionery delivery business for more than 40 years and served Horncastle, Louth and Boston.

He and his wife Muriel also supported, exhibited and attended local steam rallies.

They were active members of the caravan club in the area.

Mr Roberts, who lived in Butterwick, passed away at Pilgrim Hospital on December 25, aged 82.

The funeral service will be held at St Andrew’s Church, Butterwick, at 1.30pm to be followed by burial in the churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations to The Diabetic Fund at Pilgrim Hospital.