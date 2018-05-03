Fond farewell to Louth 13+ Project stalwarts

Two stalwarts of Louth’s popular youth centre have now retired - after a combined total of more than 60 years spent supporting hundreds of young people.

Bob Jenkins and Brenda Maltby each have more than 30 years experience, and on Saturday evening (April 28), this achievement was celebrated surrounded by family, friends and work colleagues now they have both retired from the Louth 13+ Project.

The Louth 13+ Project Trustees and Management Committee, represented by Fabian Coonghe, spoke about the legacy left by Brenda and Bob and the Chair, Sophie Barwood, presented them with gifts.

Brenda and Bob both attended Louth Youth Centre when they were teenagers. Bob never left, and became a volunteer and then a paid member of staff.

When Lincolnshire County Council closed the Youth Centre, a local charity, the Louth 13+ Project, took over, and Bob continued.

Brenda started as a volunteer before going to Hull University to train as a Youth and Community Development Worker and later returned to the Louth Youth Centre and, later, the Louth 13+ Project.

