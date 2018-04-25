Focus on fashion

The hall was packed, with more than 80 people all keen to enjoy an evening out.

A full range of spring fashion items were on offer from Lincs Fashions, as well as some standard items and a sale rail of High Street names.

Items were modelled to show the clothes to their best advantage.

Marion Manson spoke for all the organisers when she said: “Thank you to everyone who supported the event.

“Thanks go to Sweet Treats for their help in selling tickets, to all the individuals who also sold tickets, and to Lincolnshire Fashions for their wide range on the night.

“A massive thank you also to Just Cuts (Style Lounge); Achurch; Field Farm (organic) High Toynton; The Bull Hotel; The (National) Co-op; The Laurels Service Station, and the many individuals who donated raffle prizes.”