Fly tippers are slammed

There was a surprise in store for motorists when they turned a corner in Horncastle Road, Goulceby...a three- piece suite!

The discarded settee and armchairs were apparentlydumped in the early hours of Monday April 23.

One angry resident said: “This behaviour by irresponsible members of the public is deplorable and totally unacceptable.

“The location is in the heart of the Linc olnshire Wolds, an area of outstanding natural beauty.

“There are adequate waste disposal facilities nearby provided free of charge by the Local Authority. It’s inexcusable.The reprobates concerned should be ashamed of themselves. “