St Margaret’s Church, in Bucknall, is sure to be blooming for a floral event this weekend.

Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17, will see a flower festival held at the village church.

Visitors are invited to browse professional floral displays, and enjoy refreshments including strawberries and cream.

There will also be a chance to win a hotel stay and other prizes in a raffle.

A tombola will also be held.

There is no entry free.

Proceeds will go to St Margaret’s Church.