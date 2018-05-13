Flag raising marks Polish Heritage Day

The Polish flag flew over Royal Square in Woodhall Spa last weekend.

The Parish Council said it was delighted to recognise the ‘contributions and legacies’ made

by Polish Armed Forces during WW11 - to both the nation as a whole and in particular to the

village.

The flag commemorated Polish Heritage Day and weekend.

It was jointly raised by parish council chairman Coun David Clarke (right) and local resident Michael Czajkowski whose father served in the Polish Air Force in the war.

Polish army units were stationed at Woodhall Spa and East Kirkby from 1945 to 1947.