First World War on the agenda at annual town meeting

Councillors in Horncastle are hoping a talk on the First World War will help attract more people to the annual town meeting tomorrow night (Wednesday, May 23).

Mike Credland, a well-known and respected expert on the conflict, will present the talk.

The meeting will be held at the town’s Community Centre, next to St Mary’s Church, at 7pm.

Details of how the town plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the war will also be revealed.

The town council is leading the task of organising events although other local groups are involved.

Only nine people attended last year’s annual meeting and councillors are aiming for a much bigger turn out.

Although not an official council meeting, it is a chance for members of the public to find out what the council has achieved in the last 12 months - and what some of it’s future plans are.

The council has - and continues to be - involved in a number of major projects including the new cemetery, a possible recreation ground and attempts to improve the standard of roads.