First Aid qualifications for Coningsby air cadets

Congratulations to the latest Coningsby air cadets to earn their St John’s Youth First Aid qualification.

To achieve this qualification cadets had to attend a two-day training course and pass three practical assessments.

The corps is open to all young people between the ages of 12 and 17, and provides a wide range of activities.

The group is continually looking to recruit not only young people, but adult volunteers too.

If you are interested in finding out more, call 07928 214981 or email oc.17@aircadets.org