Firefighters’ training to reach new heights

Firefighters are primed to rush to an emergency at Lincoln’s iconic Cathedral tomorrow evening (Wednesday) - but it is all in the name of training.

Residents in the area are being advised not to be concerned despite the possibility of seeing smoke coming from the building and up to five fire engines and 30 firefighters, turning up at the world-famous landmark.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is merely taking part in ‘Exercise Lightning’ - an exercise designed to help firefighters deal with the unique nature of the historic building.

Crew Manager Richard Pullen said: “A fire at Lincoln Cathedral would create some unique problems for firefighters due to the nature of the building, so it is vital we are aware of these difficulties.

“There are many nooks and crannies and little rooms and areas that the public don’t see within the Cathedral structure.

“These will be the areas we are mainly working in for this exercise.

“I have been with Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue for 14 years so I have practiced responding to incidents at the Cathedral many times.

“But there are many firefighters and new starters who have not and this exercise will massively help them understand the lay-out of the building, and the problems a fire here could cause.”

The exercise is being held by the services’ West Division and will take place between 7pm and 9pm on Wednesday evening.

• Most of the action will be concentrated inside the building and will work on the possibility of a lightning strike causing a fire in the Cathedral roof space.