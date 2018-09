Firefighters from Louth and Horncastle were called to a straw fire in Scamblesby this morning (Tuesday).

The incident is ongoing with one appliance on standby, and firefighters are still on the scene allowing the stack to burn out using two hose reels.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say the call came in at 3am regarding 300-400 tonnes of baled straw well alight.

They say the cause at this stage is believed to have been deliberate.