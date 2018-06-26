Firefighters revving up for second Bardney Bike Night

Isle of Man TT winner and on-call firefighter Ivan Lintin is turning his attention to the ‘day job’ to help publicise a fund-raising event.

As a member of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s Bardney crew, the 33-year-old, who raced to victory at the legendry mountain course in 2015 and 2016, is helping to promote the second annual Bardney Bike Night.

The event will once again take place at the village fire station in Alma Martin Way this coming Friday, June 29, from 6pm until 9pm.

Money raised will be split between the Fire Fighters Charity and the go-fundme page for fellow firefighter, terminally ill Stefan Hawcroft, ‘the bravest man’.

“We held this bike night for the first time last year and it turned out to be very popular,” said Ivan, who has been a firefighter at Bardney for the last 11 years.

“We have all been touched by the situation with Stefan and his personal battle and everyone wants to do what they can.

“We are hoping for people to come and have a chinwag, maybe buy a bite to eat, spend a bit of cash and help us support both of these very worthy charities.”

The 33-year-old road racer has just returned from his seventh visit to the legendry Isle of Man meeting, where he raced to new PBs in every class he rode in.

On Friday evening, Ivan will be helping to welcome visitors to the bike night event.

As well as hundreds of bikes on show, there will be a live band, BBQ, refreshments and a raffle.

But the popular TT regular is also urging visitors to drive or ride to the characteristics of the road on their journey and urges all road users to follow advice from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

· Speed limits are there for a reason

· Car drivers and passengers are four times more likely to die on a rural road than on an urban road

· Don’t assume it’s safe to break the speed limit on rural roads because there is less traffic

· With a clear road ahead you may be tempted to put your foot down - THINK! before you accelerate on rural roads - junctions or bends can mean you don’t see another vehicle until it’s too late if you’re driving too fast

· Drive at a speed suitable for the characteristics of the road and be aware that there may be unexpected hazards, such as blind bends, vehicles coming out of junctions and animals on the road

Ivan Lintin added: “Because of the popularity and the level of interest from this event last year we thought we would hold another one this year.

“I will be there in a firefighting capacity, but I will also have my TT-winning bike with me from 2016 and there will be lots of things for people to see and do. The important thing is that people arrive safely.

“It’s great to support causes like this. As firefighters, any one of us could find ourselves in need of help and support and that is what the Fire Fighters Charity is there for.”