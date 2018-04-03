Firefighters respond to a fire in Tattershall on two separate occasions

Firefighters were called to a garage fire in Tattershall on two occasions yesterday (Monday, April 2) after the blaze they put out re-ignited.

Crews from Woodhall Spa, Billinghay and Boston were first called to the scene in Horseshoe Close, Tattershall, at 5.42pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say there was severe damage by fire to one double garage and two cars.

According to Fire and Rescue, the blaze was extinguished using two hose reels and one main jet.

Crews from Woodhall and Billinghay then returned to the property at 9.02pm after the fire had re-ignited due to the heat.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say there was severe damage by fire to a small quantity of wood which remained from the previous blaze.

Fire and Rescue say the fire was extinguished using one hose reel.